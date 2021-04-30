Kaiser, Amazon, Cerner + 9 health IT moves in April

Below are 12 health IT executive moves that occurred in April, ordered by when they were announced:

Former CMS Administrator Seema Verma joined the board of directors of Lumeris, a finance-focused healthcare technology company, according to an April 1 news release.

Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, joined the board of directors for digital parenting and pediatric monitoring platform Owlet, according to an April 1 news release.

Teresa Carlson, Amazon Web Services' vice president of worldwide public sector and industries, is departing to join data company Splunk as president and chief growth officer, according to an April 5 news release. At AWS, she oversaw sales to the healthcare and financial industries.

Diane Comer was chosen as chief information technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, according to an April 7 news release.

Healthcare data management company Ciox Health on April 10 named Shannon West, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's former chief technology officer, as its chief innovation officer.

Eli Lilly named on April 13 Diogo Rau, the former IT leader for Apple's retail and online stores, as its new chief information and digital officer.

After more than 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline, Emmanuel Hanon, PhD, left his role as senior vice president and head of vaccine discovery to become the global head of research and development at microbiome company Viome, an April 15 news release said.

Salesforce hired Silvio Savarese, PhD, a former computer science professor at Stanford (Calif.) University, as the chief scientist of its research arm, an April 15 announcement on Twitter said.

Muthu Krishnan, PhD, has been named chief technology officer of Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that offers revenue cycle management services and works with healthcare organizations to improve their financial and clinical operations, according to an April 19 news release.

Lance Nelson has been named the inaugural director of innovation at Natchitoches (La.) Regional Medical Center, CEO Kirk Soileau told staff and leaders in a memo April 19.

Verily, sister company of Google, has announced Lisa Greenbaum will serve as the company's first chief revenue officer, according to an April 27 news release.

Uber appointed Caitlin Donovan as the new general manager and head of its health business, the company said in an April 29 news release.

