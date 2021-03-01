Google continues EHR collaboration with Ascension & 13 other health IT notes

From new investments to product updates to fresh partnerships, here are the latest stories about health IT companies, including Google, Microsoft and Amazon:

More articles on health IT:

AI vs. machine learning vs. algorithms: Providence exec explains the differences, their healthcare applications

'Trending' clinicians' notes in EHRs may help predict real-time COVID-19 surges

More than 350K health records breached in February

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.