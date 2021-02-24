KLAS: Epic, MatrixCare round out top EHRs for home health agencies

Epic's and MatrixCare's EHR platforms have generated the highest satisfaction rates among home healthcare providers, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its Home Health EHR 2021 report, KLAS analyzed interviews from thousands of healthcare professionals about their home health EHR platform performances. Here's how providers ranked their vendor's overall performances, based on a 100-point scale.

MatrixCare Home Health: 88.3

Epic Dorothy: 86.6

WellSky Home Health: 78.1

Homecare Homebase: 72.9

Netsmart Homecare Advisor: 65.1

The scores for the following vendors are based on a limited amount of data:

Meditech Home Health EHR: 86.2

Netsmart Homecare: 68.1

