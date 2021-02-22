UC Davis joins Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai in launch of digestive health tool for EHRs

University of California Davis Health announced Feb. 18 it is joining Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai and Northwestern to advance a new digestive health EHR toolkit backed by the National Institutes of Health.

The initiative aims to launch the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Digital Therapeutics Toolkit within EHRs. The project, which is financed by NIH, is looking to establish baseline levels of disease control and implement automated digital and medical home interventions for patients within the EHR.

"Our hypothesis is that medical homes supported by a unified EHR-connected platform and automated IBD-specific digital interventions will translate to a sustainable improvement in population health outcomes," UC Davis Health CI and chief digital health officer Ashish Atreja, MD, said in the news release.

UC Davis Health, Cleveland Clinic, New York City-based Mount Sinai and Chicago-based Northwestern will work together to build a national model for digital skills, social determinants and treatment through apps for IBD.

