Change Healthcare acquires pharmacy software company, 9 other health IT notes
Here's the latest roundup of stories about health information technology companies, including Google, Change Healthcare and Cerner.
- Epic signed a 10-year contract with Northern Ireland June 10 to design and implement an EHR system as part of the country's $374 million digital health records investment.
- Cerner teamed up with American Hospital Dubai to open the health system's first artificial intelligence research center in support of clinical AI and data analytics initiatives.
- Change Healthcare rolled out its Connected Consumer Health suite June 2, a new patient experience platform developed with Adobe and Microsoft.
- Optum welcomed Patrick Conway, MD, as its new CEO of Care Solutions June 9.
- Google teamed up with the University of California Berkeley to develop artificial intelligence tools that help clinicians and researchers sift through research publication databases.
- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs added to its EHR implementation contract with Cerner, awarding the Kansas City, Mo.-based vendor a one-year, $98.6 million task order to provide sustainment support for the agency's software and hardware platforms.
- Microsoft AI for Health awarded New York City-based Mount Sinai COVID Informatics Center a grant and cloud resources to accelerate discovery, translation and digital tool implementation.
- Apple released updates to its COVID-19 app and website June 9 that allow users to anonymously share information with the CDC.
- Change Healthcare acquired Fort Worth, Texas-based pharmacy software company PDX June 1.
- Amazon Web Services and Slack Technologies signed a multiyear strategic partnership to develop and distribute technology for workplace communication and technology.
More articles on health IT:
Microsoft, Adaptive team up for open-access COVID-19 immune response database
More than one-third of physicians experience EHR fatigue within first minute of use: study
Mass General Brigham, UMass provide front-line staff with online degree and certificate program
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.