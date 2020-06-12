Microsoft, Adaptive team up for open-access COVID-19 immune response database

Microsoft and Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies launched an open-access database housing data on patients' immune responses to the novel coronavirus, according to a June 11 news release.

Researchers hope the database, named ImmuneCODE, will help the medical community better understand how T-cells respond to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This availability of immunity data can lead scientists to find the most effective T-cell reaction and use the information to improve COVID-19 diagnostics and treatments.

The database consists of de-identified data from thousands of COVID-19 patients who are ethnically and geographically diverse.

