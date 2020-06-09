New York's Mount Sinai gets Microsoft grant for COVID-19 data center: 4 details

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System received a grant for an undisclosed amount from Microsoft for its new COVID-19 data science center.



Four things to know:



1. Microsoft AI for Health awarded the Mount Sinai COVID Informatics Center a grant and cloud resources to accelerate discovery, translation and digital tool implementation.



2. The new center focuses on developing tools using artificial intelligence that will enhance evidence-based medicine related to COVID-19 treatment. It will use Microsoft Azure cloud computing for complex patient data storage.



3. Mount Sinai aims to rapidly develop digital health products with real-time predictive and preventive capabilities at the new center, which recently launched a study to monitor the biometrics of healthcare workers using Apple watches. These efforts will help the system understand the stress and anxiety healthcare works face on the front lines.



4. The grant also will support the health system develop an infrastructure to improve patient outcomes after the pandemic.



More articles on health IT:

New York, Arizona hospitals complete virtual Meditech EHR go-lives

8 recent leadership changes affecting health IT

NorthShore U completes precision medicine program for Epic EHR decision support





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.