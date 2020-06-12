Mass General Brigham, UMass provide front-line staff with online degree and certificate program

Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Amherst-based University of Massachusetts have teamed up to offer the health system's employees a certificate and degree program.

This program will offer enrollees in Mass General Brigham's workforce development program the opportunity to pursue their bachelor's in business administration online through competency-based courses. Enhanced tuition assistance will also be available through the program.

Mass General Brigham hopes this program will augment its front-line employees' career advancement in a critically important field.

"This innovative pilot will help address the state's shortage of healthcare workers, increase participants' economic mobility and opportunities for career advancement, and enhance the capacity of employers and educational institutions to co-create new programs for workers in growing fields," Rosalin Acosta, Massachusetts secretary of labor and workforce development, said in a June 10 news release.

