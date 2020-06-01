Change Healthcare buys PDX: 3 details
Change Healthcare acquired Fort Worth, Texas-based pharmacy software company PDX, according to a June 1 news release.
Three things to know:
- PDX provides pharmacies and health systems with retail, specialty and outpatient technology and services.
- The acquisition comes after Change Healthcare's May 4 purchase of eRx and strengthens the company's efforts to invest in more ownership of pharmacy technology companies.
- Change Healthcare's recent acquisitions demonstrate the company's search for faster development and cross-selling opportunities.
