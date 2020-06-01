Roundtrip receives NIH grant to study transportation insecurity's effect on opioid use disorder patients

Philadelphia-based Roundtrip received a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institutes for Health on June 1 to study the relationship between transportation access and health outcomes among individuals with opioid use disorder.

The digital healthcare transportation company will use the funding to conduct a study on the impact of its healthcare transportation coordination platform, which utilizes Lyft's rideshare service, on OUD patients' satisfaction and appointment show rates. Roundtrip is partnering with Lyft, the University of Pennsylvania and Contra Costa Health Services for the study.

The study's 12-month phase 1 will evaluate the transportation coordination platform's effect on patients who are at least 18 years old, diagnosed with OUD, actively enrolled in outpatient clinical treatment and experiencing transportation insecurity.

The study seeks to highlight the negative effects that transportation insecurity can have on OUD patient outcomes during a time when an estimated 3.6 million Americans forgo medical care every year because of transportation insecurity, a spokesperson for Lyft said in a statement sent to Becker's.

