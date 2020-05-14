64% of consumers aren't confident in accuracy of disease self-screening tools, survey finds

While healthcare organizations across the globe are deploying self-triage tools to help patients assess their symptoms and get diagnosed, most consumers are not confident that these tech tools provide accurate recommendations on when to seek additional care, according to a recent Forrester Research report.

For its April U.S. consumer energy index survey, Forrester Research asked 516 adults about their opinions on disease self-screening tools. Of the participants, 64 percent said they are not confident that the tech tools offer accurate recommendations on whether to treat symptoms at home or seek hospital care.

Older consumers are most confident in using self-triage tools for diagnosis, with 37 percent of adults ages 55 and older saying they believe self-triage tools deliver accurate recommendations, according to the report. Thirty-one percent of individuals younger than 35 years old are confident in the tools, while 16 percent of individuals ages 18-24 expressed confidence.

