Uber Health offers recovered COVID-19 patients free rides to plasma donation centers

Uber Health teamed up with the Covig-19 Plasma Alliance to provide free rides to and from plasma collection centers across the U.S. for individuals who are potentially eligible to donate.

Uber Health will provide 25,000 free roundtrip rides in support of the initiative.

The Covig-19 Plasma Alliance comprises more than 500 plasma donation centers across the country. With Uber Health, the organizations will be able to coordinate the free rides for recovered COVID-19 patients who are looking to donate plasma. The alliance aims to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 hyperimmune globulin therapy, which uses antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to treat symptoms of the disease.

Biopharmaceutical companies Takeda, CSL Behring, Biotest, BPL, LFB and Octapharma formed the Covig-19 Plasma Alliance.

