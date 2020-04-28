Top Google searches related to COVID-19

A new analysis of Google search trends related to COVID-19 shows how Americans' questions and concerns changed as the number of cases grew in the U.S.

The project, by Google Trends, Schema and Axios, explores top search trends related to COVID-19 in the U.S. between Jan. 20 and April 24. Here are six takeaways from the analysis:

1. The first reported U.S. death from COVID-19 was Feb. 29. At that time people wanted information about symptoms. "What is dry cough" and "What is considered fever" were a few of the top queries, according to Axios.

2. There was a surge in searches for "How to get tested" after a few companies launched COVID-19 tests for commercial use on March 5.

3. "How to make hand sanitizer" was a top search in 46 states in mid-March, about a week after the New York Times reported on the hand sanitizer shortage.

4. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. In the days after, Americans began Googling "What is a national emergency."

5. In late March, there was an increase in searches related to working from home.

6. In recent weeks, Americans have searched for practical information about how to apply for unemployment and how to make face masks.



