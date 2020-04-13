Google rolls out tools in Search and Maps to connect people with physicians, telehealth

Google will launch two new features in Search and Maps this week that will direct users to virtual care options when they are available, according to a recent company blog post.

When someone searches for their local healthcare provider, they may now see a "get online care" link on Google's Search engine or Maps platform. If they click the link, the individual will be directed to the provider's virtual care website where they can schedule a telehealth visit.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many healthcare providers' operating hours and walk-in visit policies, Google will automatically display a link to the providers' COVID-19 information pages when they are searched on Search and Maps.

Google is also rolling out a pilot program in the U.S. that will show widely available virtual care platforms directly on Search to help increase people's access to telehealth. For example, when someone searches for "immediate care," the tech giant will also show available virtual care options and information such as out-of-pocket visit prices.

