Change Healthcare, Microsoft, Adobe partner on new healthcare platform

Change Healthcare rolled out its Connected Consumer Health suite June 2, a new patient experience platform developed with Adobe and Microsoft.

The platform includes four applications:

One that provides patients with provider pricing information and reviews, scheduling tools and prepayment options.





One that allows for non-contact check-ins and communicates when patients should enter a healthcare facility.

One that assists providers in collecting from cash and high-deductible health plan patients.





One that supports adherence to privacy laws and regulations regarding the use and disclosure of personal data.

