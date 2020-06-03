Change Healthcare, Microsoft, Adobe partner on new healthcare platform
Change Healthcare rolled out its Connected Consumer Health suite June 2, a new patient experience platform developed with Adobe and Microsoft.
The platform includes four applications:
- One that provides patients with provider pricing information and reviews, scheduling tools and prepayment options.
- One that allows for non-contact check-ins and communicates when patients should enter a healthcare facility.
- One that assists providers in collecting from cash and high-deductible health plan patients.
- One that supports adherence to privacy laws and regulations regarding the use and disclosure of personal data.
