Baptist Health, Teladoc & 11 more recent health IT exec moves

These health IT moves have been reported since Sept. 17:

Christine Janofsky joined eHealth, an online payer marketplace, as its CFO.



Fran Soistman has been tapped as the CEO of eHealth and a member of the board of directors. Mr. Soistman recently served as an executive vice president at CVS Health and president of government services for Aetna.



Caroline Chung, MD, has been tapped as the vice president and chief data officer at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.



Dennis Sutterfield was appointed chief information officer at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City. Mr. Sutterfield most recently served as the associate vice president of IT applications at Philadelphia-based Temple Health Systems.



Shannon Dean, MD, has been appointed chief medical information officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Lisa Pino, a former senior executive within President Barack Obama's administration, will lead HHS' Office for Civil Rights as its new director.



Aaron Miri has been named the chief digital and information officer and senior vice president at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.



Geoffrey Brown, CIO of Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, joined the board of advisers for Vizzia Technologies, which provides real-time location systems for healthcare providers.



Anshul Pande has been selected as the senior vice president of research and development of HealthEdge, a tech management platform for health plans. Mr. Pande joins HealthEdge from Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health, where he most recently served as vice president and chief technology officer.



Aashima Gupta was welcomed by the digital nurse staffing platform IntelyCare to its board of directors. Ms. Gupta currently serves as global director of healthcare solutions at Google Cloud. Before joining Google, she led Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's digital health incubations.



Janelle Sallenave, a former Uber executive, was also named to IntelyCare's board of directors.



David Sides was tapped by NextGen Healthcare, a healthcare software company for ambulatory settings, as its new president and CEO. He most recently served as COO of Teladoc Health.



Robert Shepardson was appointed by Amwell to serve as its new CFO and head of mergers and acquisitions.