Former Stanford Children's Health tech chief joins payer management platform 

HealthEdge, a tech management platform for health plans, tapped Anshul Pande as its new senior vice president of research and development, the company said Sept. 24.

Mr. Pande joins HealthEdge from Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health, where he most recently served as vice president and chief technology officer. Before Stanford, Mr. Pande led a health system IT program that involved three mergers and acquisitions at ProMedica in Toledo, Ohio.

HealthEdge also welcomed Angelo Devita as its new vice president of enterprise account management.

Mr. Devita most recently served as vice president of business development for Avalon Healthcare Solutions, a lab benefits management company serving health plans.

HealthEdge's platform automates and connects payers' administrative and clinical systems to help insurers tap into new business models and reduce administrative costs.