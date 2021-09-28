HHS taps former DHS official to lead HIPAA enforcement agency 

Lisa Pino, a former senior executive within President Barack Obama's administration, will lead HHS' Office for Civil Rights as its new director, the agency said Sept. 27.

Four things to know:

1. OCR enforces HIPAA privacy, security and breach notification rules, as well as the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act and Patient Safety Rules, which protect patients' medical privacy.

2. Most recently, Ms. Pino served as executive deputy commissioner of New York State Department of Health. In the role, Ms. Pino led the state's operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Medicaid, Medicare and other programming for 19.5 million New Yorkers.

3. Former President Obama tapped Ms. Pino to serve as a senior executive service official at the Department of Homeland Security during his presidency.

4. At DHS, Ms. Pino was senior counselor and led the 2015 U.S. cyber breach mitigation of 4 million federal personnel and 22 million surrogate profiles. The hack was the largest takedown in federal history, according to a news release.