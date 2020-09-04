8 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Best Buy named Deborah DiSanzo, a veteran of IBM Watson and Philips Healthcare, to lead its healthcare division.



Providence CFO Venkat Bhamidipati left the Renton, Wash.-based health system for a new role as executive vice president and CFO at McAfee, a Santa Clara, Calif.-based security software company.



HHS named Perryn Ashmore acting CIO after Jose Arrieta's departure from the department.



William Mintz was named new chief strategy officer at Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner.



Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) named Omar Gonzalez as corporate director for IT and clinical engineering.



Sylvia Romm, MD, left her role as chief innovation officer at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System to focus on her role as interim health lead of virtual care at digital health company Cityblock Health.



Sean Slovenski, formerly the executive leading Walmart's healthcare push, joined medical testing company BioIQ as its new CEO.



The New York City-based Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences appointed John Leonard, MD, to senior associate dean for innovation and initiatives.

