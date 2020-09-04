8 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Best Buy named Deborah DiSanzo, a veteran of IBM Watson and Philips Healthcare, to lead its healthcare division.
- Providence CFO Venkat Bhamidipati left the Renton, Wash.-based health system for a new role as executive vice president and CFO at McAfee, a Santa Clara, Calif.-based security software company.
- HHS named Perryn Ashmore acting CIO after Jose Arrieta's departure from the department.
- William Mintz was named new chief strategy officer at Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner.
- Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) named Omar Gonzalez as corporate director for IT and clinical engineering.
- Sylvia Romm, MD, left her role as chief innovation officer at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System to focus on her role as interim health lead of virtual care at digital health company Cityblock Health.
- Sean Slovenski, formerly the executive leading Walmart's healthcare push, joined medical testing company BioIQ as its new CEO.
- The New York City-based Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences appointed John Leonard, MD, to senior associate dean for innovation and initiatives.
