16 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From medication-delivering drones to health data partnerships, health systems have been busy in the latter part of June inking deals with tech companies.
Here are 16 partnerships reported by Becker's since June 22.
- Pittsburgh based-Allegheny Health Network has invested in sterile compounding technology from health tech company Omnicell that are designed to produce IV medications used in critical care areas.
- Merck has launched a new program, Merck Digital Sciences Studio, aimed at helping early-stage biomedical startups pilot their technologies.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has partnered with health information company Exo to make ultrasounds more portable and accessible by bringing them to underserved areas.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is working with drone delivery company Zipline to fly specialty medications to patients.
- Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is partnering with Israeli digital health company FeelBetter in a pilot project that will investigate whether data and technology can improve medication management for older Americans.
- The Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Siemens Healthineers have partnered to bring imaging and treatment technologies from Siemens to Ohio State patient care and research centers.
- Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with an MIT professor to create a cloud-based software company, H20, to optimize operating room performance, and get patients through the emergency department quicker and improve the patient experience.
- Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health took part in a real-world experiment, partnering with drone-tracking startup Airspace Link and drone operator MissionGO to deliver medical supplies by drone.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has signed an agreement with Israel-based Sheba Medical Center designed to make it easier to share healthcare technology and help early-stage startups.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence has partnered with Microsoft to provide a clinical innovation fellowship. The training aims to develop interdisciplinary leaders who will use technology to improve healthcare outcomes.
- The March of Dimes launched a research center at the University of California San Francisco that will focus on data sharing, computational drug discovery and EHR research to reduce premature births.
- Hartford HealthCare partnered with digital health company Wellinks to see if the tech platform can improve the health of patients being treated for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Mount Sinai Health in New York City has partnered with mPulse, an artificial intelligence and digital health company, to increase diabetes awareness among young people in the East Harlem community.
- Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medicine is starting a precision health research database involving hundreds of thousands of people it said could revolutionize medical treatment and disease prevention.
- Cleveland Clinic partnered with virtual Maven Clinic to give Maven members in Ohio and throughout the U.S. access to its fertility services.
- Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania created a non-fungible token, designed after the university's licensed mRNA modification technology that is used in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, to help raise money for research at the university.