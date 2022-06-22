U of Pennsylvania creates NFT to raise money for research

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania created a non-fungible token, designed after the university's licensed mRNA modification technology that is used in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, to help raise money for ongoing research at the university.

The NFT, dubbed The University of Pennsylvania mRNA NFT: Vaccines for a New Era, was designed by the university, Drew Weissman, MD, PhD, a professor in vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania, and Katalin Karikó, PhD, professor of neurosurgery at the University of Pennsylvania and senior vice president at BioNTech, according to a June 21 press release.

The NFT features a one-minute 3D animation of the type of modified mRNA that protects the immune system from SARS-CoV-2 and the platform technology. It also includes the University of Pennsylvania's mRNA patent documents and a letter from Dr. Weissman about the ways the mRNA technology platform is being used to fight COVID-19, influenza, herpes, malaria, sickle cell anemia and cancer.

The NFT will be auctioned between July 15 to July 25 with all proceeds going to support research at the university.