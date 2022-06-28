Hartford Healthcare, MIT professor form cloud software company

Hartford HealthCare has partnered with an MIT professor to create a cloud-based software company servicing healthcare.

The company, dubbed H20, aims to optimize operating room performance by sequencing patient flow,targeting optimal patient length of stay, getting patients through the emergency department quicker and improving the patient experience, Heartford HealthCare said in a June 24 news release.

MIT professor Dimitris Bertsimas, Ph.D, who introduced this predictive analytics tool to Hartford Healthcare, said it will be able to predict patient outcomes such as likelihood of complications, need for a bed in the intensive care unit and length of hospital stay.

"We've simplified a complex solution so the end user can harness the power of it. They've seen that if we can predict what's going to happen, we can intervene and mitigate things before they happen," said Barry Stein, MD, chief innovation officer at Hartford HealthCare.

H2O is aiming to move the technology to market by the end of the year and have 10 or more hospital systems globally signed up to use it within the first year.