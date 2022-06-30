Merck to help early-stage AI, machine learning startups through new initiative

Merck has launched a new program aimed at helping early-stage biomedical startups pilot their technologies.
The program, dubbed Merck Digital Sciences Studio, will focus on innovative technologies used for drug discovery and development, according to a June 29 press release.
Five things to know:
- Merck Digital Sciences Studio has 12 open spots for its first cohort.
- The program will prioritize spots for startups focusing on AI and machine learning.
- Merck Digital Sciences Studio is a collaboration between Merck and the New Jersey Innovation Institute.
- Startups in the program will receive technology support from Microsoft.
- Merck Digital Sciences Studio will have locations in Newark, N.J., and Cambridge, Mass.