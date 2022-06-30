Merck to help early-stage AI, machine learning startups through new initiative

Naomi Diaz -

Merck has launched a new program aimed at helping early-stage biomedical startups pilot their technologies. 

The program, dubbed Merck Digital Sciences Studio, will focus on innovative technologies used for drug discovery and development, according to a June 29 press release. 

Five things to know:

  1. Merck Digital Sciences Studio has 12 open spots for its first cohort. 

  2. The program will prioritize spots for startups focusing on AI and machine learning. 

  3. Merck Digital Sciences Studio is a collaboration between Merck and the New Jersey Innovation Institute.
     
  4. Startups in the program will receive technology support from Microsoft.

  5. Merck Digital Sciences Studio will have locations in Newark, N.J., and Cambridge, Mass.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars