14 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

From innovation incubators for underrepresented health tech founders to the implementation of wayfinding apps, there have been several innovative partnerships and technology launches from health systems in late April and early May.
Here are 14 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since April 18.
- After receiving a $10 million gift, Gwynedd Mercy University, based in Lower Gwynedd Township, Pa., is developing a healthcare innovation campus that will be equipped with simulation centers and spaces for interprofessional collaboration.
- Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health launched an innovation challenge encouraging New Jersey companies to create tools to improve healthcare delivery and to decrease 30-day readmissions for select diseases.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and Houston Methodist partnered with clinical intelligence company BioIntelliSense to advance remote care, address workforce shortages and create a more equitable, accessible and affordable patient care experience.
- Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami launched a wayfinding app to help patient families and visitors navigate the hospital’s 309-bed campus, providing turn-by-turn guidance.
- Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health signed a multiyear contract with Philips to adopt its patient monitoring and enterprise imaging software to improve its health system's interoperability and data analytics efforts.
- Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health teamed up with mobile health service provider DocGo to transport the first patient in their zero-emissions ambulance.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic signed a research agreement with AI company Vuno to develop AI and machine learning tools for more precise diagnosis, prognosis and treatment stratification in cancer.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health opened an innovation center for exploring new technologies and solving challenges that Novant staff present.
- Drugmaker Takeda partnered with New Orleans-based Xavier University of Louisiana to launch a technology and research center to advance health equity.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health launched a new program in partnership with precision medicine company CareDx aimed at improving education regarding organ donation access and transplantation in underserved communities.
- Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health University Medical Center partnered with health IT company Andor Health to use its AI virtual assistant for its virtual health services.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai launched a technology fund focused on bringing healthcare innovations to patients by advancing technologies from women, Black, Indigenous and people of color inventors closer to the marketplace.
- Samsung partnered with health tech company ShareSafe to integrate its mobile technology into its mobile-to-Samsung Smart TV enabling mobile multicontent casting technology on its healthcare TVs.
- Pomona (Calif.) Valley Hospital Medical Center is using wayfinding technology to help patients, staff and visitors find their way around the hospital.