Nicklaus Children's rolls out wayfinding app

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami launched a wayfinding app to help patient families and visitors navigate the hospital’s 309-bed campus.

The MyNicklaus app provides turn-by-turn navigation, a response to the "surge in demand for technologies that put consumers in control of their care," according to an April 29 news release shared with Becker's.

The app is powered by Gozio Health, a company that offers digital wayfinding platforms for healthcare facilities.

"The introduction of MyNicklaus App wayfinding is a great step forward for the children and families we serve," David Seo, MD, CIO at Nicklaus Children's Health System, said in the release. "Creating a welcoming environment that minimizes the potential for undue stress during a child’s care journey is critical to our mission."