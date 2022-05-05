Hackensack Meridian Health launches innovation challenge to reduce readmissions

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health on May 3 launched an innovation challenge encouraging New Jersey companies to create tools to improve healthcare delivery.

Through the challenge, Hackensack Meridian Health is seeking to decrease 30-day readmissions for acute myocardial infarction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, pneumonia, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, elective primary total hip arthroplasty and total knee arthroplasty, according to a news release.

Applications to participate in the challenge will be open until July 15. Applicants who are accepted will pitch their projects to a panel of Hackensack Meridian Health leaders and subject matter experts.

The panel will narrow the pitches to three projects, and those three companies will work with Hackensack Meridian Health to pilot their tools. The companies also have the opportunity to receive investment from the health system.