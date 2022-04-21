Takeda launches health innovation center at Louisiana university

Drugmaker Takeda partnered with New Orleans-based Xavier University of Louisiana to launch a technology and research center to advance health equity. Here are four things to know:

  1. The technical research and exchange center will be known as T-REX, according to an April 20 news release. The center aims to accelerate Xavier's scientific research, data insights and health informatics to create more equitable community health outcomes.

  2. T-REX will be on Xavier's campus, and it will be supported by a multimillion-dollar grant from Takeda.

  3. Takeda's grant will also support a new program to destigmatize participation in clinical trials among members of historically marginalized communities.

