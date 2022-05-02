Houston Methodist, UC Davis advancing remote care for better patient experience

Listen
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and Houston (Texas) Methodist partnered with clinical intelligence company BioIntelliSense for advanced remote care.
The two health systems partnered with the company to focus on advancing remote care, address workforce shortages and create a more equitable, accessible and affordable patient care experience, according to a May 2 press release.
Here are four things to know:
- UC Davis Health will deploy BioIntelliSense's data-driven platform to reduce the cost and burden of traditional methods of collecting vital signs.
- The introduction of BioIntelliSense's technology at in-patient facilities will provide UC Davis clinicians a high-resolution view of a patient's health status.
- UC Davis Health and BioIntelliSense will co-validate continuous care models and learn how best to deliver an exceptional patient and clinical experience while prioritizing patient safety.
- Houston Methodist and BioIntelliSense will jointly design and develop a virtual care control center at Houston Methodist to enable seamless, scalable, continuous monitoring of patients in the hospital or who are inhome-care settings.