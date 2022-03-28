13 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From healthcare innovation start-ups to hack-a-thons, the latter part of March has brought a range of partnerships and programs launched at hospitals and health systems. 

​​Here are 13 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since March 15:

  1. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield added seven healthcare startups to their joint health tech incubator, 1501 Health.

  2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched a 20-week program to get healthcare artificial intelligence startups prepared to enter the market in partnership with Epic and Google.

  3. Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida launched its first startup company focused on detecting movement abnormalities.

  4. Four Arkansas health systems joined a new technology innovation program at the University of Arkansas.

  5. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare has teamed up with artificial intelligence diagnostics company Ibex Medical Analytics to create a research and innovation collaboration. 

  6. LG opened a technology and education hub focused on commercial displays and devices designed for healthcare to provide healthcare providers with hands-on experience before investing in medical devices. 

  7. Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University hosted a Hack for Health innovation hackathon event that aimed to accelerate innovation in healthcare.

  8. Mayo Clinic signed a multiyear commercial agreement with Pramana, an artificial intelligence health tech company that focuses on pathology.

  9. GE Healthcare is developing a digital health platform it said will boost the speed of digital transformation for hospitals and healthcare systems. 

  10. Mayo Clinic will use an artificial intelligence natural language processing tool from Google to better track and analyze language-based information in patients' EHRs.

  11. New York City-based Mount Sinai partnered with former Google quantum tech company Sandbox AQ to protect millions of patient records using encryption technology.

  12. Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida will launch its first startup company that utilizes body motion recognition technology to develop a platform that diagnoses movement abnormalities.

  13. Allscripts' Veradigm, a provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, entered into an agreement with the U.S. Social Security Administration to expedite the processing of patients' health records.

