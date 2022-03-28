13 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

Listen
From healthcare innovation start-ups to hack-a-thons, the latter part of March has brought a range of partnerships and programs launched at hospitals and health systems.
Here are 13 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since March 15:
- Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield added seven healthcare startups to their joint health tech incubator, 1501 Health.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched a 20-week program to get healthcare artificial intelligence startups prepared to enter the market in partnership with Epic and Google.
- Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida launched its first startup company focused on detecting movement abnormalities.
- Four Arkansas health systems joined a new technology innovation program at the University of Arkansas.
- Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare has teamed up with artificial intelligence diagnostics company Ibex Medical Analytics to create a research and innovation collaboration.
- LG opened a technology and education hub focused on commercial displays and devices designed for healthcare to provide healthcare providers with hands-on experience before investing in medical devices.
- Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University hosted a Hack for Health innovation hackathon event that aimed to accelerate innovation in healthcare.
- Mayo Clinic signed a multiyear commercial agreement with Pramana, an artificial intelligence health tech company that focuses on pathology.
- GE Healthcare is developing a digital health platform it said will boost the speed of digital transformation for hospitals and healthcare systems.
- Mayo Clinic will use an artificial intelligence natural language processing tool from Google to better track and analyze language-based information in patients' EHRs.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai partnered with former Google quantum tech company Sandbox AQ to protect millions of patient records using encryption technology.
- Allscripts' Veradigm, a provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, entered into an agreement with the U.S. Social Security Administration to expedite the processing of patients' health records.