4 Arkansas health systems join innovation lab to answer healthcare pressing issues

Four health systems joined a new program at the University of Arkansas geared toward innovation in healthcare.
The Northwest Arkansas Biodesign Sprints innovation program, which aims to develop innovative solutions, such as new technology and products, to solve pressing issues in the healthcare industry, will be housed at the university's collaborative center in Bentonville, Ark.
The program will:
- Partner with Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital, Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical Center, Rogers, Ark.-based Mercy Hospital and Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health to identify challenges and solutions to innovation efforts.
- Build a community of people trained in innovation methodologies.
- Yield early-stage ideas and prototypes of technology and products for the healthcare marketplace.
- Support the prototyping and testing of innovations that emerge from the program.