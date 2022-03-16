ASU, Mayo Clinic hosting hackathon event to accelerate innovation

Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University are set to host a collaborative event that aims to accelerate innovation in healthcare.

Mayo Clinic Hack for Health Innovation will be hosted at Phoenix-based ASU Health Future Center from March 23-25. The focus of the event will be on digital transformation, improving communication and streamlining documentation processes.

The hackathon, which is open to students, nurses, physicians and health professionals, will put all participants in interdisciplinary teams to develop a viable product that can simplify processes and reduce friction for patients and staff.

ASU leaders and faculty will judge the event and choose three teams to receive a grant to continue developing their project.