Microsoft is continuing its push into the healthcare industry, with one of its most notable partnerships of 2023 being with EHR provider Epic Systems.
Here are 15 of Microsoft's biggest healthcare moves in 2023, as reported by Becker's:
- Microsoft's AI-powered radiology co-pilot is being used at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham. The tool is called PowerScribe Smart Impression and can draft impressions for radiologists, saving them up to a minute per read.
- Microsoft collaborated with Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare to organize health data from phones and fitness trackers.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic committed to using Microsoft 365 Copilot, which combines large language models with organizational data to streamline administrative work.
- Microsoft inked a partnership with St. Louis-based Mercy. Under the partnership, Mercy will use Microsoft's AI tools to recommend follow-up actions during patient calls, to help employees find information about Mercy and to assist with lab results communication.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health had requested access to Microsoft's private instances of GPT4 and became one of the first HIPAA-compliant GPT4 ecosystems in healthcare.
- IBM and Microsoft expanded their partnership together. IBM said it will use Microsoft's cloud to analyze complex medical records.
- Microsoft said Epic clients can run their EHR databases on Microsoft's Azure Large Instances and reported that New York City-based Mount Sinai has one of the largest production instances of Epic running on Azure.
- Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health entered into a five-year partnership with Microsoft to create the Duke Health AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence.
- Teladoc partnered with Microsoft to integrate its artificial intelligence services, which can automate clinical documentation, on the company's telehealth platform.
- Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health; UC San Diego Health; Madison, Wis.-based UW Health; and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care are among some of the hospitals and health systems piloting technology from Epic Systems and Microsoft to assess whether Azure OpenAI can asynchronously draft responses to patient messages for providers.
- On May 3, there was news that Microsoft is reportedly developing a privacy-focused version of ChatGPT for healthcare providers.
- Microsoft's Azure cloud snagged another health system partner, Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health. The health system said it would be migrating its Epic EHR system to Microsoft's Azure cloud.
- Microsoft partnered with EHR vendor Epic Systems to develop and integrate generative AI into the company's EHR software.
- Microsoft rolled out the Microsoft Teams EHR connector, which allows hospitals and health systems using an Epic or Cerner EHR system to access Microsoft Teams for virtual visits within their EHRs.
- Microsoft rolled out new cloud capabilities for payers that focus on unlocking unstructured data for better member outreach and care management.