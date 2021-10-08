Hospital rebrands: 7 recent name changes

Below are seven hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Sept. 29.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham's medical school was renamed after it received a $95 million gift from Marnix Heersink, MD, a renowned eye surgeon, innovator and entrepreneur. To honor the gift, UAB School of Medicine will now be named the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.



Livingston, N.J.-based Saint Barnabas Medical Center received a $100 million donation from the Cooperman Family Foundation, prompting them to rename the hospital Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Leon Cooperman is a financier on Wall Street, and his wife, Toby, dedicated her life to working with people with developmental disabilities.



The Kansas City, Mo.-based health system formerly known as Truman Medical Centers/University Health is now known as only the latter portion of its name. The two-hospital system has given both hospitals new names. As of Oct. 1, they will be known as University Health Truman Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.



Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health renamed its hospital in Brick, N.J., to recognize its role as a teaching hospital. The hospital formerly known as Ocean Medical Center is now named Ocean University Medical Center.



Fond du Lac, Wis.-based Agnesian HealthCare changed the names of its hospitals to reflect its new brand under a merger with St. Louis-based SSM Health. Hospital names now begin with SSM Health and are followed by their original name.



Three hospitals formerly owned by Novant Health UVA Health System have been renamed to reflect the fact that Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health became their sole owner. UVA Health's hospital in Manassas, Va., is now named UVA Prince William Medical Center, its hospital in Haymarket, Va., is now named UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and its hospital in Culpeper, Va., is now named UVA Culpeper Medical Center.



Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health renamed four hospitals purchased from St. Louis-based Ascension to reflect the acquisition. ​​Merrill, Wis.-based Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital was renamed Aspirus Merrill Hospital; Tomahawk, Wis.-based Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital was renamed Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital; Rhinelander, Wis.-based Ascension St. Mary's Hospital was renamed Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital; and Stevens Point, Wis.-based Ascension St. Michael's Hospital was renamed Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital.