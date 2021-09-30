New Jersey hospital gets $100M gift

Livingston, N.J.-based Saint Barnabas Medical Center received a $100 million donation from the Cooperman Family Foundation, prompting them to rename the hospital Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, according to a Sept. 30 press release emailed to Becker's.

Leon Cooperman is a successful financier on Wall Street and his wife, Toby, dedicated her life to working with people with developmental disabilities.

"I am at the point in my life where I want my gifts to have real impact, and I could think of no better way to do that than to make this investment in healthcare in the community that has given so much to our family," Mr. Cooperman said. "The pandemic has shown us that heroes are working in our hospitals every day, and I'm honored to help support their work."

It's the largest donation ever received by a hospital in New Jersey. The Cooperman family has donated to the hospital more than 100 times.

"The Cooperman family has helped us become the renowned institution we are today," said Barry H. Ostrowsky, CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, the hospital's parent company. "Today's generous gift from Leon and Toby Cooperman is transformational and ensures that our medical center will continue to develop as a state-of-the-art medical campus and a leader in protecting and supporting the health of the community."