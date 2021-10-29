20 healthcare employee wrongdoing, spoofing and ransomware incidents this month

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and spoofing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported during October.

Franklin, Ind.-based Johnson Memorial Health was struck by a ransomware attack that disabled its computer network.



Throckmorton (Texas) County Memorial Hospital is notifying 3,136 patients and employees of a data breach after a cyberattack forced it to shut down its IT systems.



Phoenix Children's Hospital inadvertently listed the names of 368 employees exempt from its COVID-19 vaccination mandate in an email to staff about new protocols.



A nurse at Miami-based Jackson Health System has been fired for posting photos of a neonatal intensive care unit patient with mocking comments on social media,



UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, N.C., is notifying more than 700 patients that a former employee used their personal information for financial gain.



Sidney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center is alerting patients that scammers are spoofing its name to steal patient information.



Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health is notifying more than 200,000 patients and health plan participants that a hacker breached employee email accounts containing their personal information.



Los Angeles-based Barlow Respiratory Hospital is investigating a ransomware attack after hackers posted stolen data online.



Anthem and Humana are notifying members their protected health information has been exposed in a ransomware attack on a billing vendor.



A security bug in the Docket app exposed COVID-19 vaccine records in Utah and New Jersey. The app, widely described as a vaccine passport, allows residents to pull vaccination records from their state's health department and carry a digital copy of the record on their smartphone.



Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is warning patients that scammers are spoofing phone calls to make it appear as if they are coming from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M., is again notifying nearly 69,000 patients with more information about a previous malware attack that exposed their protected health information.



Fresno, Calif.-based United Health Centers, which has 21 locations across California, was hit by a ransomware attack that reportedly forced its entire network to shut down and resulted in patients' data being stolen.



Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital is notifying 9,329 patients that their protected health information was exposed by a former employee.



Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center's computer system was down for 10 days following a cyberattack.



Carrollton, Texas-based Premier Patient Healthcare began notifying 37,636 patients that a former executive wrongfully accessed patients' health data.



A ransomware attack on a Massachusetts fertility clinic forced it to take its computer systems offline and has affected 350,000 patients.



Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health is notifying patients and employees Oct. 1 that their protected health information was exposed earlier this year after a ransomware attack on the hospital.



Nearly 54,000 OSF HealthCare patients' data was exposed during a cybersecurity attack on the Peoria, Ill.-based health system's computer systems earlier this year.



Texas Lavaca Medical Center in Hallettsville is notifying 48,705 patients that their protected health data might have been exposed in a cyberattack.