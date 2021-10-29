20 healthcare employee wrongdoing, spoofing and ransomware incidents this month

Listen
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and spoofing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported during October.
- Franklin, Ind.-based Johnson Memorial Health was struck by a ransomware attack that disabled its computer network.
- Throckmorton (Texas) County Memorial Hospital is notifying 3,136 patients and employees of a data breach after a cyberattack forced it to shut down its IT systems.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital inadvertently listed the names of 368 employees exempt from its COVID-19 vaccination mandate in an email to staff about new protocols.
- A nurse at Miami-based Jackson Health System has been fired for posting photos of a neonatal intensive care unit patient with mocking comments on social media,
- UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, N.C., is notifying more than 700 patients that a former employee used their personal information for financial gain.
- Sidney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center is alerting patients that scammers are spoofing its name to steal patient information.
- Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health is notifying more than 200,000 patients and health plan participants that a hacker breached employee email accounts containing their personal information.
- Los Angeles-based Barlow Respiratory Hospital is investigating a ransomware attack after hackers posted stolen data online.
- Anthem and Humana are notifying members their protected health information has been exposed in a ransomware attack on a billing vendor.
- A security bug in the Docket app exposed COVID-19 vaccine records in Utah and New Jersey. The app, widely described as a vaccine passport, allows residents to pull vaccination records from their state's health department and carry a digital copy of the record on their smartphone.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is warning patients that scammers are spoofing phone calls to make it appear as if they are coming from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
- San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M., is again notifying nearly 69,000 patients with more information about a previous malware attack that exposed their protected health information.
- Fresno, Calif.-based United Health Centers, which has 21 locations across California, was hit by a ransomware attack that reportedly forced its entire network to shut down and resulted in patients' data being stolen.
- Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital is notifying 9,329 patients that their protected health information was exposed by a former employee.
- Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center's computer system was down for 10 days following a cyberattack.
- Carrollton, Texas-based Premier Patient Healthcare began notifying 37,636 patients that a former executive wrongfully accessed patients' health data.
- A ransomware attack on a Massachusetts fertility clinic forced it to take its computer systems offline and has affected 350,000 patients.
- Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health is notifying patients and employees Oct. 1 that their protected health information was exposed earlier this year after a ransomware attack on the hospital.
- Nearly 54,000 OSF HealthCare patients' data was exposed during a cybersecurity attack on the Peoria, Ill.-based health system's computer systems earlier this year.
- Texas Lavaca Medical Center in Hallettsville is notifying 48,705 patients that their protected health data might have been exposed in a cyberattack.