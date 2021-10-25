Phoenix Children's email identifies vaccine-exempt employees

Phoenix Children's Hospital inadvertently listed the names of 368 employees exempt from its COVID-19 vaccination mandate in an email to staff about new protocols, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reported Oct. 22.

As part of its COVID-19 vaccination program, the hospital provided qualified employees with medical and religious exemptions, Phoenix Children's told Becker's Oct. 25. In light of the accommodations, the hospital also developed workplace accommodations to protect staff, visitors and vulnerable patients.

"In the process of communicating internal safety protocols related to such accommodations, the employee distribution list for one email message was inadvertently visible, instead of blind carbon copying the recipients," Phoenix Children's said. "Since learning of our administrative error, we immediately informed affected employees of the error, extended our sincere apologies and explained that efforts had been taken to avoid similar mistakes in the future."