Hackers breached UMass Memorial's emails for 5+ months, affecting 3,000+ patients

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health began notifying 3,099 patients that hackers breached employee email accounts, according to data the organization shared with the Maine attorney general's office Oct. 15.
Three details:
- On Jan. 27, a hacker breached a limited number of employee email accounts, according to an Oct. 15 news release shared with Becker's.
- The health systems launched an investigation to determine the scope of the breach. The investigation determined the hackers accessed the accounts between June 24, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2021. The investigation was unable to determine if the hacker viewed any emails or attachments in the accounts.
- On Aug. 25, the health system identified which patients have been exposed and what information was contained in the email accounts. Information includes names, Social Security numbers, medical-related information and other data.