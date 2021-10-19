Ransomware hackers steal data from California hospital, publish it to dark web

Listen
Los Angeles-based Barlow Respiratory Hospital is investigating a ransomware attack after hackers posted stolen data online.
Three details:
- Hackers launched a ransomware attack at the end of August on the hospital, according to an Oct. 16 news release shared with Becker's. The hackers demanded payment from the hospital, but the hospital was unable to confirm if it paid the ransom request.
- The hospital partnered with a forensics investigation firm to contain and remediate the attack. The investigation uncovered that the hackers stole data from certain backup systems and published it to the dark web.
- A spokesperson told Becker's the hospital is unable to share any additional details amid the investigation into the cyberattack.