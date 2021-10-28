Malware attack on Texas hospital exposed employees' wages, patients' health data

Listen
Throckmorton (Texas) County Memorial Hospital is notifying 3,136 patients and employees of a data breach after a cyberattack forced it to shut down its IT systems.
Five details:
- The hospital discovered the attack Sept. 7, according to an Oct. 25 news release.
- The hospital engaged law enforcement and experts to determine the scope of the breach, remove the malware and restore its security systems. The investigation determined the cyberattack began on or around Aug. 25.
- Patient data that may have been exposed includes names, addresses, birth dates and medical-related information. Meanwhile, employees' payroll information, wage history, tax information and Social Security numbers were affected, according to the release.
- The hospital's operations have been restored, according to the release.
- The hospital said it delayed alerting patients and employees of the breach immediately because it would have left the system susceptible to other hackers.