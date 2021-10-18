Scammers spoofing Henry Ford Health's name to steal patients' data, hospital warns

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is warning patients that scammers are spoofing phone calls to make it appear as if they are coming from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Four things to know:
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital operators are fielding up to 200 calls a day from patients who believe they've received calls from the hospital, according to an Oct. 17 news release.
- The spoofed phone number sometimes showcases the caller ID of a former Henry Ford physician.
- The scammers tell patients they are owed a refund, but they need the patients' personal banking information to proceed.
- The health systems say they believe the scammers are using software to spoof the hospital's phone number.