Former New Jersey hospital employee wrongfully viewed, shared 9K patient records

Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital began notifying thousands of patients that their protected health information was exposed by a former employee.
Four things to know:
- On Aug. 24, the hospital discovered a now former employee accessed and shared patient information to unauthorized individuals from Jan. 1, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2017, according to a news release.
- The former employee had access to patients' names, Social Security numbers and health-related information.
- There have been 9,329 patients affected by the incident, according to HHS. Affected patients were treated in the emergency department at University Hospital after motor vehicle accidents between 2016 and 2017.
- There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, according to the release.