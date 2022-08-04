13 hospitals cutting services

Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues.

1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.

2. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital is ended labor and delivery services on Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.

3. Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., plans to eliminate most patient services by the end of the year as it transitions to a specialty hospital focused on inpatient behavioral healthcare.

4. Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital closed its intensive care unit on Aug. 1. The hospital said nursing staff shortages are the primary reason for the closure.

5. McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, is ending labor and delivery services. The hospital will end labor and delivery services between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.

6. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based Ascension Genesys Hospital plans to end inpatient pediatric care after September. The hospital's decision was made based on a decline in pediatric inpatient care numbers, difficulty providing different types and levels of treatment and close proximity with other facilities offering the same care in the area.

7. Stafford, Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital is planning to close its labor and delivery, intensive care and medical/surgical units. The public notice to initiate the Certificate of Need application process to discontinue the services was filed July 13.

8. Jefferson, Iowa-based Greene County Medical Center will close its long-term care department by Sept. 28. During a public meeting in July, the hospital's board of trustees unanimously decided that keeping the department open was not cost effective considering the age of the facility and construction expenses.

9. Hicksville, Ohio-based Community Memorial Hospital will close its obstetrics department and end labor and delivery services in September.

10. Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center will cease obstetrics services on Nov. 18. The obstetrics unit will transition to a medical/surgical department with a focus on women's health.

11. Beverly (Mass.) Hospital announced in May that it is closing its freestanding birth center in September because of staffing shortages. The move comes after the hospital had to temporarily stop taking new birth center patients in March because of staffing problems. Members of Congress from Massachusetts are urging hospital leaders to reconsider closing the birth center.

12. Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital temporarily closed its labor and delivery unit on Aug. 3.

13. Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Burlington closed its skilled care unit and limited patient bed capacity in three additional units following a $40 million operating cost loss.