9 hospital construction projects worth $500M or more

Several hospital construction projects with price tags of $500 million or more have been recently announced, advanced or completed. Here are nine Becker's has reported on since March 23:

1. Kaweah Health to build $500M wing

Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is planning to replace one of its hospital's wings with a nine-story, $500 million facility, Visalia Times Delta reported April 20.

2. $3B UC San Francisco hospital, housing expansion under fire

Three activist groups have asked a state judge to reject the University of California San Francisco's environmental impact study clearing the way for a $3 billion, 30-year hospital and housing expansion at its Parnassus Heights campus, Courthouse News Service reported April 4. The hospital itself will cost $1.5 billion.

3. Mass General Brigham scraps plan for controversial $224M surgical centers

Boston-based Mass General Brigham on April 1 withdrew its $223.7 million plan to build three outpatient surgical centers in Boston suburbs, a project that has received backlash from competitors, insurers and community organizations, The Boston Globe reported.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health decided to not endorse the plan but did provide support for a $1.9 billion expansion at Massachusetts General Hospital, which includes two new towers, and a $150.1 million project at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, both located in Boston.

4. Advocate hospital plans $645M modernization project

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago plans to invest $645 million in a campus modernization project, according to an application filed with an Illinois planning board.

5. Cleveland Clinic opens 184-bed London hospital

Cleveland Clinic expanded its global presence with the opening of its 184-bed hospital in London on March 29. The hospital, estimated to cost $1 billion, employs about 1,150 caregivers.

6. IU Health plans new $1.6B flagship hospital with 3-tower structure

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has filed design plans for a new flagship hospital in downtown Indianapolis that would include a three-tower structure. The facility would cost $1.6 billion, according to the Indy Star.

7. Howard University to receive $100M in federal funding for $650M hospital

Howard University will receive $100 million from the federal government to replace its hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 23.

8. Concept released for Inova's $2B hospital

Land-use plans for Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital's $2 billion project have been approved, and concept designs have been presented to the city, ABC affiliate WJLA reported March 22.

9. New York hospital plans $641M expansion project

UR Medicine's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., is planning a $557 million expansion project with a nine-story tower and 100 private inpatient rooms, the Democrat & Chronicle reported March 22.