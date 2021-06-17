9 hospital construction projects costing $1B+

Since Jan. 1, nine hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $1 billion or more.

1. Nationwide Children's unveils $3.3B investment in expansion, strategic plan

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital unveiled a five-year, $3.3 billion strategic plan that includes building new facilities.

2. UPMC forges ahead with $2B investment in 3 specialty hospitals

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is moving forward on its $2 billion investment to build three digitally centered specialty hospitals.

3. St. Jude plans $11.5B, 6-year expansion

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is launching a six-year, $11.5 billion expansion to improve research and advance clinical treatment for children. St. Jude plans to spend at least $1.9 billion on new construction.

4. Mass General Hospital submits plans to city for $1.9B expansion

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital submitted plans to city officials April 22 for its $1.9 billion expansion.

5. New Jersey's University Hospital eyes $1B upgrade

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is setting its sights on a major upgrade with a price tag of $1 billion.

6. Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

California Northstate University is eying Rancho Cordova, Calif., as a potential site for its new teaching hospital after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif. Officials also said the value of the project could reach $1.2 billion.

7. UC Davis Health plans $3.75B expansion

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to invest $3.75 billion into a campus expansion that includes ensuring the campus meets the state's new earthquake safety mandates.

8. Mayo-backed Destination Medical Center, a $5.6B project in Rochester, moves forward

Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayo Clinic is investing $3.2 billion into the project.

9. UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.