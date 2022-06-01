8 health systems opening hospitals

Several health systems have recently opened hospitals, announced plans to do so or have advanced projects. Here are eight reported by Becker's since May 16:

1. Parkridge appeals Georgia's approval of CHI Memorial hospital

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System has appealed a ruling that is allowing CHI Memorial to build a hospital in Ringgold, Ga, News 12 reported May 31.

2. Marshfield Clinic breaks ground on Wisconsin hospital

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System recently broke ground on its new hospital on the campus of Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center.

3. Penn Highlands breaks ground on $70M hospital, medical office building

DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare has broken ground on a $70 million hospital and medical office building in State College, Pa.

4. UCSF receives board approval for $4.3B hospital

University of California San Francisco received approval from the University of California's board of regents to build a $4.3 billion hospital at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco.

5. Trinity Health System plans $12M neighborhood hospital in Ohio

Steubenville, Ohio-based Trinity Health System plans to build a $12 million hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio, The Intelligencer reported May 19.

6. Advocate Aurora to build $74M Wisconsin hospital after COVID-19 delay

Advocate Aurora Health will start building a $74 million, 70,000-square-foot hospital this month. The hospital will expand a health center and be called Aurora Medical Center-Fond du Lac (Wis.), Fox 11 News reported May 16.

7. Mercy Health to build 241-bed hospital in Ohio

Mercy Health-Youngstown (Ohio) will build a 241-bed hospital and medical office complex next to Kent State University's Trumbull Campus in Warren, Ohio.

8. Marshfield Clinic opens 12-bed Wisconsin hospital

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened a hospital in Stevens Point, Wis., May 13.