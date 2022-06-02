Supply chain issues balloon Sentara hospital construction costs to $200M

Sentara Healthcare's new hospital being planned in Elizabeth City, N.C., will now cost $200 million, up from $158 million, because of supply chain issues and inflation, The Daily Advance reported June 1.

The hospital and medical office building project was announced in 2020. The hospital was originally planned for 110 beds but will now have 80.

The hospital will replace Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Norfolk-Va.-based Sentara will break ground on the hospital this summer and plans to open it in late 2024 or early 2025, Donald Bowling, MD, the hospital's vice president and chief medical officer, told the publication.

The medical office building, which is expected to open in the fall, will offer radiation oncology services, wound care services, cardiac rehab and a women's imaging center. It will also have a cancer center, the report said.