St. Vincent Healthcare plans Montana replacement hospital

St. Vincent Healthcare, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, is making plans to build a replacement St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Mont.

All patient rooms will be able to convert into intensive care unit rooms if needed, and airflow will be improved for infection control, according to a June 2 Intermountain news release. Additionally, there will be more oxygen capacity.

If the project receives the necessary approvals, it is expected to take five years to complete.

"What excites me about this project is the 'why' behind it," Jen Alderfer, president of St. Vincent Healthcare and the Montana region, said in the news release. "We are doing this to elevate healthcare in our area for future generations of Montanans, building a healthier community for all of those we serve."