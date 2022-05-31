Parkridge appeals Georgia's approval of CHI Memorial hospital

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System has appealed a ruling that is allowing CHI Memorial to build a hospital in Ringgold, Ga, News 12 reported May 31.

CHI Memorial is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. It received approval for the 64-bed hospital from the Georgia Department of Community Health in late April.

Parkridge is opposed to the plan because the new hospital will be just 5 miles from its planned freestanding emergency department in East Ridge, Tenn., News Channel 9 reported April 6.

Parkridge said CHI Memorial's hospital "will duplicate services in a region that is already well served while reducing access to care for the patient base historically served by CHI Georgia, particularly Walker County residents," Parkridge said in documents obtained by News Channel 9.