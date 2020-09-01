8 delayed hospital capital projects

Whether they were suspended by legal battles, the pandemic or other causes, several capital projects at hospitals and health systems have been delayed. Here are eight sidetracked projects reported by Becker's since June 1.

1. Battle over building 100-bed hospital in Augusta heads back to Georgia Supreme Court

A dispute over Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center's plan to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County is headed back to the Georgia Supreme Court. The legal challenge will further delay the project, initially filed in 2014.

2. Mayo hits pause on luxury hotel

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic has suspended its plan for an 11-story expansion that includes a seven-story luxury hotel atop the Gonda Building on its Rochester, Minn., campus.

3. Cleveland Clinic delays opening of London hospital due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic has delayed the opening of its flagship London hospital until 2022.

4. California hospital seeks fundraising strategies for stalled 4-story tower

Tulare (Calif.) Hospital is seeking proposals for a fundraising strategy to support a long-stalled four-story patient tower expansion.

5. ProMedica to delay new hospital again, this time because of pandemic

The financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica to again push back its plans for a new hospital in Michigan.

6. Marshfield Clinic opens Wisconsin hospital after 3-month delay

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System opened its hospital in Minocqua, Wis., July 27. The new hospital was initially slated to open April 20, but the debut was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

7. New York City hospital expansion delayed by COVID-19

A project to add more space to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

8. Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center pauses some projects, remains committed to $2B inpatient tower

Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has paused some capital projects amid the coronavirus pandemic, but officials say it remains committed to building a $2 billion inpatient tower.

More articles on capital projects:

Gulf Coast Medical Center opens cancer floor, part of $374M expansion

Trustees approve OSU's $1.79B hospital

MarinHealth opens $535M hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.