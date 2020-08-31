Mayo hits pause on luxury hotel

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic has suspended its plan for an 11-story expansion that includes a seven-story luxury hotel atop the Gonda Building on its Rochester, Minn., campus, according to the Post Bulletin.

The plan, which Mayo rolled out in fall 2018, was a joint venture with Singapore-based real estate developer Pontiac Land that called for 11 stories to be added to the 21-story Gonda Building, which would have made it the tallest skyscraper in Rochester.

Seven floors would be designed as a luxury hotel, and four floors would be a clinical space expansion for Mayo’s cancer center and outpatient procedure center. The hotel was set to be operated by an unidentified major hotel group..

Construction was set to begin later this year — after a delay from the initial forecast of late 2019 or early 2020 — and be completed by 2022. Mayo officials said the clinic will spend about $190 million on its part of the venture, but estimates of the total cost of the project have not been released, according to the Post Bulletin.

